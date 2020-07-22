Lee Jae-yong, Chung Eui-sun discuss future mobility. July. 22, 2020 07:48. by Hyung-Seok Seo, Dong-Il Seo skytree08@donga.com,dong@donga.com.

Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, and Chung Eui-sun, executive vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, met again to discuss ways of cooperation in future mobility such as autonomous driving and eco-friendly cars.



Lee and Chung met at Hyundai Kia Namyang Technology Research Center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday. The meeting came two months after Chung’s visit to the Samsung SDI’s battery plant in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province in May where he was introduced to Samsung’s advanced battery technologies such as solid-state batteries.



Lee and Samsung’s executives were briefed on Hyundai Motor’s future technologies and products including eco-friendly vehicle technologies, urban air mobility (UAM) and robotics. The two business leaders exchanged their views after test-driving Hyundai and Kia Motors’ self-driving car and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). Hyundai Motor Group reportedly moved future cars, which were previously displayed in its Hyundai Motor Studio Goyang, to the research center in Namyang for the occasion on the day.



It is expected that their meetings will prompt close cooperation between the two conglomerates not only in electric vehicle batteries but also in electronic components and displays, especially considering it is rare Hyundai Motor Group invites outsiders to its key R&D hub. It is also the first time the owners of the two companies visited each other’s plant and research center.



Samsung Electronics has been focusing on electronic components for future cars such as automotive semiconductors, image sensors, displays and audios for years, while Hyundai Motor Group needs collaboration in research and development of batteries and electronic components to launch 44 new eco-friendly vehicles including 23 electric cars by 2025.



“It would be exciting to see eco-friendly vehicles bring together South Korean companies so that they could cooperate in the fields of future energy, such as hydrogen and batteries, and mobility,” said an auto industry insider.



한국어