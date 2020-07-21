The sentiment of French flute. July. 21, 2020 07:45. gustav@donga.com.

Flutist Kim Yu-been from South Korea became a principal member of the Konzerthausorchester Berlin, a German symphony orchestra, at the age of 19 and cemented his position as the orchestra’s lifetime principal member in the following year. As a leading flutist among his generation, Kim will host a recital titled “French Night” at TLi Art Center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province at 5 p.m. on August 15, the National Liberation Day of Korea. He has chosen the songs of Philippe Gaubert, Cecile Chaminade, Gabriel Faure, and Charles-Marie Widor that feature the delicate feelings of the French flute music and all flute students should practice at some point.



The 23-year-old flutist has inherited the love for music from his father who played the double bass in a symphony orchestra. One day, he followed his mother to her flute class and fell in love with the instrument. When young, he was often described as a prodigy. He moved to France at the age of 16 and completed an undergraduate program at the National High Conservatory of Music and Dance of Lyon and a master’s degree at the National High Conservatory of Music and Dance of Paris. In 2015, he won the Prague Spring International Music Festival in 2015.



How does it feel to represent the flute section of the globally-renowned orchestra in his early 20s? “We have a very free atmosphere in the orchestra, however, everybody tries to avoid bullying or discrimination,” he said. “A principal flutist needs to have leadership, which makes it challenging. He or she needs to be clear in argument and resolve issues by persuasion. But, there was absolutely no issue. I think it fits my personality.”



Violinist Kim Su-yeon is the concertmaster of the orchestra. “I didn’t know her before. She is very nice but extremely charismatic. I feel proud to play the flute in the middle of the orchestra led by a South Korean.”



Pianist Sung Hae-rin, who finished the Performer´s Diploma program at Mozarteum University Salzburg in Austria and worked as a flute accompaniment instructor at Berlin University of the Arts, will perform with Kim at the recital.



