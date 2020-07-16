Dalai Lama’s debut album hits No.1 on Billboard’s charts. July. 16, 2020 07:34. by Seong-Taek Jeong neone@donga.com.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s debut album of his teachings, “Inner World,” has hit No.1 on Billboard’s charts.



According to Billboard on Wednesday (local time), Inner World has topped the New Age Albums chart and ranked 8th on World Albums chart.



The 11-track album consists of Dalai Lama’s spoken-word mantras on mercy, courage, healing, wisdom, purification, children, and humanity. The third track, “Mercy” was first released on the official YouTube channel of Dalai Lama.



New Zealand musician Junelle Kunin contacted Dalai Lama with the idea and produced the album, which was released on Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday on July 6. Kunin would relieve his stress listening to spoken word recordings of Dalai Lama and decided to make an album with the spiritual leader after learning that there was not an official album containing Dalai Lama’s spoken-word teachings.



“The very purpose of my life is to serve as much as I can… Music can help people in a way that I can’t,” the Tibetan spiritual leader said while accepting Kunin’s offer. “Music has the potential to transcend our differences,” Dalai Lama used to say praising the positive energy music has. “It can return us to our true nature of warm-heartedness.”



The proceeds of the album will benefit Social, Emotional and Ethical Learning (SEEL), an international education program jointly developed by Dalai Lama and Emory University, and Mind & Life Institute.



한국어