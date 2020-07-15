Samsung to commercialize 6G services in 2030. July. 15, 2020 07:48. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics unveiled its plan Tuesday to commercialize “6G mobile communications technology” by 2030, which will make what we could only dream of a reality. The South Korean company published 6G white paper that sets out its vision to “provide a new level of a hyper connectivity” in 2030, judging that it should start preparation now. 5G commercialization is still in initial stages, but it usually takes a decade for a generation of communications technology to be replaced by the next.



“By 2030 when 6G will be commercially available, 500 billion devices and objects will be connected to the network, unlocking completely new experiences,” said a source from Samsung Electronics. “The preparation will start next year, which means 6G will be commercialized by as early as 2028 and widely available by 2030.”



With the help of 6G, everything in the physical world including humans, objects, buildings and factories can be copied into the virtual world. Fish and animal farms or manufacturing plants can also be created in the virtual world, enabling various scenarios to be tested in the virtual world to manage air quality and waste water or improve manufacturing efficiency.



6G also supports high-fidelity mobile hologram. “6.7-inch 3D mobile hologram requires the speed of 0.58Tbps, and 6G can support it,” said a source from the communications industry. “It will provide a completely new way of communication where you feel as if you are having a conversation in person.”



