Large companies spend 100 million won on snacks per month. July. 04, 2020 07:40. yes@donga.com.

The snack curation service is becoming popular among large companies. Major businesses, such as Kakao, Hyundai Motor Company, and KB Financial Group Inc, are already using the service. Snack 24, Seunaegpo, and Office Snacking are the major industry leaders.



Snack 24, which was launched in March 2018, now has 640 clients and Seunaegpo, which began operation in July 2017, now supplies snacks to 400 clients. It costs 150,000 to 500,000 won per month to have an assortment of snacks regularly delivered and displayed. For smaller orders, a box of curated snacks is delivered via courier service. Companies of large size spend almost 100 million won per month on snacks.



Such snack curation service providers are now expanding their business areas from snacks to breakfast. Snack 24 and Office Snacking deliver light breakfast, such as sandwiches, salad, and fruits in a cup, early in the morning. In addition, the companies are also launching services that allow employees to pick their own birthday gifts courtesy of employers and lend various types of office machinery.



Furthermore, some companies are building an automated curation system using artificial intelligence (AI). Seunaegpo’s employees used to manually analyze clients’ snack preferences to replenish their stock with popular snack items, but now the process will be taken care of by AI. Given that about 25 percent of all employees used to work on curation, the introduction of AI will increase the efficiency of work by a large margin.



