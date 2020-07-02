Foreign Minister promotes U.S.-N. Korea dialogue every day. July. 03, 2020 07:46. by Gi-Jae Han record@donga.com.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha revealed Thursday that the U.S. was ready in a flexible stance if the U.S.-North Korea dialogue resumes. On Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in proposed during a video conference with the executive branch of the European Union (EU) a U.S.-North Korea summit to be held before the U.S. presidential election in November.



“The U.S. has been constantly prepared to resume dialogue with North Korea, and we are doing our part to do this and have been continuing to compromise,” Minister Kang said at a press conference the same day. “The government is confirming the U.S.’s ‘flexible stance.’”



Minister Kang also hinted the possible reorganization of the South Korea-U.S. working group. She stated that North Korea and some in the ruling Democratic Party of Korea are claiming the working group should be reduced or disbanded, citing the working group could hinder the inter-Korean cooperation project.



“Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security, discussed with his U.S. counterpart in Washington on how to share critical issues each other and how to improve the operation methods in order to alleviate those concerns,” Minister Kang said.



