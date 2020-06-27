President Trump pays respect at Korean War Memorial. June. 27, 2020 08:13. by Yong Park parky@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump laid a wreath at the Korean War Veterans Memorial on Thursday (local time), marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. It was his first visit to the memorial since he took office.



The visit has a symbolic meaning that shows a solid ROK-US alliance at a time when tensions have increased on the Korean Peninsula after the North blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong.



President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the memorial around 11:20 a.m. and stayed there for about 20 minutes. The two paid a silent tribute after laying a wreath and saluted the veterans, commemorating their sacrifice. They spoke to the veterans and took a look around the memorial park.



Former U.S. presidents also visited the memorial to pay their respect. Barack Obama and George W Bush visited the park to mark the 60th and 50th anniversary of the Korean War, respectively, and Bill Clinton paid his respect at the park on the 50th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.



