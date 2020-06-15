Partial solar eclipse to be witnessed on June 21. June. 16, 2020 07:47. ashilla@donga.com.

A partial solar eclipse of the Moon covering part of the Sun will be witnessed across South Korea in the afternoon of June 21. The eclipse will be the last one that can be observed in South Korea within the next 10 years with the next one arriving in June 2030.



The Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute announced on Sunday that a partial solar eclipse can be observed across the country from 3:52 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 21. It can be first witnessed at 3:52:37 p.m. in Incheon, 3:52:50 p.m. in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, and 3:53:04 p.m. in Seoul, followed by Daegu (3:56:04), Busan (3:57:03), Ulleungdo (3:59:13), and Dokdo (4:00:40).



“The eclipse can be seen in the west from anywhere in South Korea,” a member of the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute said. “To prevent any damage to the eyes, telescopes or special glasses with sun filters should be used for no longer than three consecutive minutes.



