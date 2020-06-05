Galaxy Unpacked 2020 to be held online on Aug. 5. June. 05, 2020 07:35. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

It has been reported that Samsung Electronics will hold an event to unveil new Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2, on August 5. Online live broadcasting seems to be the most promising option instead of inviting domestic and overseas media companies and those in the relevant industry due to COVID-19.



“Internal discussions are taking place, but the plan to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 is being reviewed favorably,” said a member of Samsung Electronics. The South Korean electronics giant has been hosting annual events to unveil new smartphones for the second half of the year in August in New York. “As COVID-19 is still spreading and anti-racism protests are worsening in the U.S., this year’s event is likely to be held online,” said an electronics industry source.



Samsung Electronics will unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 at this year’s event. The Galaxy Note 20 series will include two models – a regular model with a 6.7-inch display and a plus model with a 6.9-inch display. Some are predicting that the name Galaxy Note 20 Plus may be replaced by a new brand name, “Ultra.”



