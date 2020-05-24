Son Heung-min earns four times more than Shoya Nakajima. May. 25, 2020 07:46. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur is the most valuable Asian football player playing in Europe. Transfermarkt, a website specializing the football transfer market, published estimated market values of Asian footballers on Sunday. It set Son’s transfer fee to 64 million euros, which is four times higher than that of Shoya Nakajima who was ranked second.



Son’s value was also higher than the sum of the transfer fees of the five Japanese players in top 10. Son was ranked the 32nd overall and the 7th among left wingers.



Lee Kang-in of Valencia CF is worth 137 million euros raking the 5th while Hwang Hee-chan of FC Red Bull Salzburg is worth 10 million euros ranking the 7th.



