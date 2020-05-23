White House attacks China’s ‘predatory economic practices’. May. 23, 2020 08:03. lightee@donga.com.

The U.S. government led by President Donald Trump has released a report on the country’s future strategy and policy directions regarding China. The report is deemed as a practical announcement of a “new cold war” as it makes it clear that a “competitive approach” will be adopted for China, such as exercising public pressure and practically containing the country, rather than cooperation.



The White House submitted a report titled “United States Strategic Approach to The People’s Republic of China” to Congress on Wednesday, The Washington Post said. The 16-page report diagnosed that “a hope that deepening engagement would spur fundamental economic and political opening in the People’s Republic of China (PRC)” has failed and that the Chinese Communist Party “promotes globally a value proposition that challenges the bedrock American belief in the unalienable right of every person to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” The report announced that a competitive approach will be adopted toward China.



“When quiet diplomacy proves futile, the United States will increase public pressure on the PRC government and take action to protect United States interests by leveraging proportional costs when necessary,” said the report. The word “Malign” was used eight times throughout the report to describe China’s malicious behavior, investment, and intention, along with the phrase “predatory economic practices.”



Strengthening relationships with regional alliances and partners was mentioned as one of the measures to address Chinese threats. The “New Southern” policy of the current South Korean administration was pointed as one of the policies of regional alliances with which the U.S. should cooperate. Bruce Bennett, a principal researcher at RAND Corporation, said during an interview with Voice of America that the new report is practically Washington’s announcement of a new cold war on China.



한국어