LPGA champions to compete at a golf simulator competition. May. 21, 2020 07:28. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

“It is amazing how you can do a match play in real-time with your tour mates in other countries,” South Korean golf star Park In-bee said. She will be competing at an “untact virtual golf competition,” overcoming a 13-hour time difference and physical distance amid LPGA Tour tournaments being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



South Korean golf simulator maker Golfzone announced on Wednesday that it will host the “Golfzone LPGA Match Play Challenge” on next Monday with the participation of major champions of LPGA events, including Park In-bee, Ryu So-yeon, Lydia Ko (New Zealand), and Pernilla Lindberg (Sweden).



The competition will be held simultaneously at the Golfzone Zoimaru in Daejeon and at the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine, Florida at 8 p.m. the same day. During the ANA Inspiration in 2018, Lindberg and Park remained deadlocked through four playoff holes, failing to finish the game until sunset. The two players came back to the course the next day and Lindberg won the event on eighth playoff hole.



Golfzone will connect the venues in South Korea and the U.S. in real-time via live video streaming. “Players will be able to check the trajectory of shots and scores on the screens installed at each venue,” said a Golfzone staff.



The first round will be played in the format of 18-hole foursome and the second round will be 18-hole four-ball.



Eyes are on whether Park In-bee will be able to showcase great teamwork with Ryu So-yeon. “I’ve missed tournaments a lot,” said Park. “I’ll do my best for the fans.” The $10,000 prize will be donated to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



