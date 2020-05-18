Holstein Kiel’s Lee Jae-sung scores a goal in Bundesliga match. May. 18, 2020 07:40. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Holstein Kiel‘s midfielder Lee Jae-sung scored the first league goal after the Bundesliga returned to action in more than two months since the COVID-19 outbreak.



Holstein Kiel had the 26th round visiting match of the 2019-2020 season against SSV Jahn Regensburg in an away game on Saturday. It was one of the four second-division league matches held two and a half hours earlier than the first division. The South Korean midfielder netted by connecting the ball his teammate caught with his head with a right-foot shot from a corner kick in the 3rd minute after starting the game.



To express his gratitude towards medical staff fighting against COVID-19, Lee celebrated with a hand gesture putting his thumb on his left palm after scoring the goal, which is his 8th league goal. But his team drew 2-2 in the match despite his goal and assist.



Bundesliga is the first to resume with no fans among the five European big leagues after suspending matches on March 13 due to the pandemic. Footballers played in the game observing the procedure to prevent the spread of the virus. They took a temperature check after arriving at the stadium in several buses and sat at a distance on the bench wearing a mask. Meanwhile, the police stopped fans from gathering outside the stadium.



한국어