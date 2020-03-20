Samsung expands 2020 QLED 8K TV lineup. March. 20, 2020 07:40. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics is launching its new line of TV models, including QLED 8K. In particular, the South Korean IT giant expanded its TV lineup almost twice as last year, introducing nine QLED 8K TV models. Samsung plans to start popularizing QLED 8K TV in earnest this year by offering a wide variety of choices to consumers. Reflecting the popularity of super-sized TVs, Samsung has greatly increased the number of models with screens larger than 75 inches.



The most notable feature of Samsung’s 2020 QLED 8K TV is the “Infinity Screen” that virtually eliminates bezels. The width of bezels is only 2.3 millimeters, offering a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99 percent. It helps consumers get immersed into TV content, said Samsung Electronics on Thursday.



The newly launched 2020 QLED 8K line has three series and nine models, depending on the design and specifications. There are five types of screen size, ranging from 55 inches to 85 inches. The Infinity Screen is applied to only upper-class models (QT950S, QT900S). “The price of 55-inch QLED 8K TV is priced between 3.49 million won and 19.49 million won,” said Samsung Electronics. “We expect to speed up the popularization of 8K TV by offering a variety of QLED 8K options, which tailor to different tastes of consumers and environments.”



Samsung Electronics has also added enhancements to the AI Quantum Processorㅡthe core technology of QLED 8K, which the South Korean company has independently developed to convert all HDR content into high resolution video suitable for 8K TV. Samsung also plans to target the supersized TV market as well as the QLED 8K market. It has expanded the number of models with screens bigger than 75 inches from 11 last year to 19 this year in line with the trend.



“Samsung Electronics has held the No. 1 spot in the global TV market for 14 years in a row thanks to our consumer-centered innovation,” said Han Jong-hee, chief of Samsung Electronics Visual Display Business. “We will transform the TV market by offering consumers a whole other level of visual experience with our 2020 QLED 8K series.”



Samsung Electronics led the global TV market for 14th straight year since 2006, recording a market share of 30.9 percent last year, according to the market research firm IHS Markit. Last year, the South Korean tech giant’s market share exceeded the 30 percent mark for the first time.



