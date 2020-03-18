Kia Motors unveils fourth-generation Sorento via SNS platforms. March. 18, 2020 07:42. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

The fourth-generation Sorento, Kia’s largest SUV model, was unveiled on Tuesday. It was revealed online instead of its scheduled debut at a motor show due to the COVID-19 outbreak. People who watched its online debut said an augmented reality (AR) app made it look more real than seeing it in person although they could not have a hands-on opportunity to explore the new model.



Kia has unveiled the fourth-generation Sorento via its official social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube and started its official selling. It has been six years since the third-generation Sorento was released in 2014. The new Sorento’s exterior design, which has the concept of “refined boldness,” boasts the “tiger nose” grille up front that connects the front radiator grille and the LED headlamp. It offers a wider design and gives a strong impression like the eyes of a tiger staring at its prey. The rear part has a contrasting design, with a vertical LED rear combination lamp and a horizontally placed emblem and wide bumper garnish.



Kia called the fourth-generation Sorento as a large-size SUV whereas the previous models were classified as mid-sized SUVs. It is because the new model has enhanced design, performance, and space utilization. The new model has a more spacious cabin like that of a full-sized SUV by adopting a new platform. The wheelbase has been increased by 35 millimeters, widening the second row knee space and loading space. Six-passenger models applied the two-row independent seat, which was applied only to large SUVs.



The fourth-generation Sorento is the first Kia car to apply Kia PAY, which allows drivers to pay at gas stations or parking lots without having to get off their car. The sales price has been set between 29.48 million won and 38.17 million won for diesel models. Kia is planning to launch gasoline vehicles in the next quarter following the sales of its diesel powered version.



