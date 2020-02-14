MWC 2020 is canceled over coronavirus health concerns. February. 14, 2020 07:44. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

MWC 2020, the world’s biggest annual trade show on mobile communications scheduled to be held in Barcelona at the end of February, has been canceled on the concern about the Wuhan coronavirus. This is the first time the trade show was canceled in 33 years ever since its first event in 1987.



According to Reuters and other media on Wednesday (local time), the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), the host of MWC 2020, decided to cancel this year’s event scheduled on Feb. 24 through Feb. 27. “With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has canceled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” said GSMA chief executive John Hoffman.



MWC events attract information and communications technology players around the world and over 100,000 visitors every year, including a large number of Chinese companies, such as Huawei. there have been concerns raised in various countries as China has been pointed as the source of the new coronavirus.



