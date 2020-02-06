Samsung leads U.S. home appliances market for 4th year in a row. February. 06, 2020 07:50. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics retained its No. 1 position in the U.S. home appliance market, the largest in the world, last year. According to U.S. market research firm TraQline on Wednesday, Samsung came out top for the fourth year in a row with a 20.5% market share last year, up 1.1 percentage point from 2018.



The South Korean tech giant secured the top rank in all of its flagship home appliances products, including dryers, washing machines, and refrigerators. The company’s dryers maintained the top spot for three consecutive years with a market share of 20.8%. Samsung said its washers and dryers are receiving great customer feedback in the U.S. for new colors, reduced washing and drying time, and high energy efficiency. Samsung’s large capacity French door refrigerators held a 32% market share, ranking first for 11 consecutive years.



“We were able to increase our market share in the U.S. home appliance market by consistently reflecting consumers’ lifestyles and tastes into new products,” said Samsung Choi Ik-soo, executive director at Samsung’s in digital appliance team & lifestyle labs. “We’ll continue to strengthen our competitiveness as the No. 1 home appliance maker in the U.S. this year as well.”



