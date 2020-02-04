Boston Symphony Orchestra cancels concerts amid coronavirus outbreak. February. 01, 2020 07:59. gustav@donga.com,neone@donga.com.

As the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus is expanding to various areas, major cultural events are being cancelled and TV shows are being run without audiences.



The Boston Symphony Orchestra has cancelled its concerts scheduled on February 6 and 7 at the Concert Hall of the Seoul Arts Center. The orchestra planned to hold eight concerts in Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong and Shanghai, two concerts in each city.



In the meantime, the South Korean city of Bucheon also cancelled a regular concert of the Bucheon Philharmonic Orchestra to be held on Friday at the Bucheon Citizen Hall. Musical “We Will Rock You,” which started December last year, has tentatively suspended the show amid increasing cancellation rates.



As the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert was cancelled Friday at the Hong Kong Cultural Center, whether the orchestra would cancel concerts in South Korea from March 10 to 13 in Daejeon, Seoul, Chuncheon and Gwangju is garnering attention of concert goers. “The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra has announced to hold concerts as planned in Korean and Japan as those countries are affected less by the new coronavirus compared to China,” said a representative of concert organizer Presto Art.



