Gov’t takes cautious approach to sending forces to Strait of Hormuz. January. 09, 2020 07:48. by Sang-Jun Han alwaysj@donga.com.

The South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday that it is “taking a cautious approach” to sending forces to the Strait of Hormuz. In the meantime, the Ministry of National Defense also held an emergency meeting to check readiness.



“(The Middle East) is in a grave situation,” an official from Cheong Wa Dae said on the day. Regarding the involvement of South Korean forces in the Strait of Hormuz, the official said, “There has been little change in its stance since Monday when the National Security Council was held.” The presidential office held an emergency National Security Council to contemplate making a contribution to the U.S.-led mission aimed at stabilizing the region but did not make a decision on the deployment.



Despite U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris’ public request on Tuesday, the South Korean government has been cautious about joining Washington in its efforts, citing escalating military tensions in the Middle East. On Wednesday, Iran’s revolutionary guard warned by saying that it will target U.S. allies that join the United States in retaliation for Teheran’s missile strikes.



Meanwhile, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo held an emergency meeting where he discussed Middle East-related issues with high-ranking officials from the ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



