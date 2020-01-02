Hyundai Genesis unveils first SUV. January. 02, 2020 08:18. by Do-Hyong Kim dodo@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the exterior and interior designs of the GV80, the first SUV model of its premium brand Genesis. The brand will be launching completely newly designed sedan GV80 and new SUV G70, which are designed under the concept of “Dynamic Grace.”



In addition to interior and exterior designs of the new model unveiled on Wednesday, Hyundai Motor will soon reveal details of the GV80, including fuel efficiency, price, and technical specifications to the public. The first SUV under the Genesis brand was initially planned for launch last month, but it was postponed due to certification issues of its Diesel engine.



The designs of the GV80 aspire to add a sleek and sporty look to SUV designs, which usually appear to be less sophisticated than sedan models, while keeping strong and unique SUV feel intact. Along with its shield design “Crest Grill,” the GV80 features quad lamps including two slim head lamps on the front two sides.



Starting from the quad lamp, front wheels, and upper door to back wheels, “parabolic line,” the quintessential design featuring on all Genesis lines, has been also introduced to each side of the Genesis SUV. The bottom of each side emphasizes volume and dynamics, embodying the muscles of wild horses.



Hyundai Motor will be enhancing its luxury brand lines by releasing the 2020 Genesis G80 and compact-luxury SUV GV70 in the first and second half of the year, respectively. The South Korean motor company plans to expand the Genesis beyond its existing U.S. market to Europe and other regions.



한국어