Nonsensical report is published by Chilean government. December. 25, 2019 07:30. jyr0101@donga.com.

The Chilean government’s report pointed K-pop as one of the reasons for anti-government protests that were triggered by a subway fare hike in early October and have been ongoing for two months.



Chilean daily newspaper La Tercera reported on Saturday (local time) on a 112-page report written by the Chilean Ministry of the Interior and Public Security and submitted to the prosecution detailing the causes of the protests.



The report analyzed approximately 60 million posts on the topic of the protests uploaded by about five million users on social media, etc. from October 18 to November 21 during which the protests triggered by a subway fare hike heightened in intensity. The report stated that 31 percent of users and 19.3 percent of posts were from outside Chile, implying the involvement of external forces.



Identifying five major groups that mentioned the protests on social media, the report pointed the K-pop fan group as the third largest. According to the report, young Internet users retweeted over four million times at the beginning of the protests, encouraging people’s participation in the protests.



Chilean citizens mocked the government’s analysis with postings on social media. A social media user posted a picture of K-pop idols wearing masks with a caption, “Exclusive pictures of the main culprits behind the chaos in the Chilean society. Be careful as they cover their faces.” Chilean K-pop fans will hold the Chilean K-pop fan’s mass march in opposition to the government’s report on Friday in Santiago.



