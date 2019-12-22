Kim Jong Un expands ICBM plant and restructures military organization. December. 23, 2019 07:34. journari@donga.com,lightee@donga.com.

The Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting of the Korean Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission on Saturday to restructure the country’s military organization and discuss national self-defensive power.



In addition, new satellite pictures of a structure to install a launchpad for long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in Pyongsong, South Pyongan Province were revealed as well. As the date threatened by North Korea to make provocations as “Christmas gift” is getting closer and North Korea’s military movements have been captured, the tensions surrounding the Korean Peninsula are on the rise.



The Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday that Kim Jong Un “discussed important matters to bring decisive improvements to the overall national defense projects and critical issues to accelerate the growth of national self-defensive power” at the third expanded meeting of the seventh Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party. It also reported that some members of the commission were summoned and appointed at an expanded meeting. “Issues of the dismissal, transference, and new appointment of some military commanders were handled,” the state news agency reported Saturday.



Meanwhile, the U.S. is paying close attention to North Korea’s movement and preparing against the potential launch of an ICBM at the end of the year. U.S. President Donald Trump talked to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday to discuss North Korea’s nuclear issues and response measures.



