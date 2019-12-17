Rep. Ami Bera appointed as chairman of Subcommittee on Asia-Pacific region. December. 17, 2019 08:27. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

The U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs announced on Friday that Rep. Ami Bera of California’s 7th congressional district has been appointed as chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and the Nonproliferation.



“I am honored to chair the Subcommittee,” said the Indian-American congressman, calling Asia “one of the most important and consequential regions of the world” with deep and enduring ties to the United States. The congressman also added that “the subcommittee will explore how effectively those tools are being used, including how to strengthen our allies and partners within the Asia-Pacific region.”



Having entered the House of Representatives in 2013, Mr. Bera is a doctor-turned-politician, who is considered to have a favorable view on South Korea among U.S. congressmen. In fact, he is one of the co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on South Korea. When South Korea’s relations with Japan took a downturn following Tokyo’s exports ban on Seoul, Bera called on Washington to take an active role, saying, “The two countries are important allies and friends to the United States, and they will continue to be.” The congressman used to make the case that President Moon Jae-in must step up his effort in order that the U.S. and North Korea should continue their dialogues.



