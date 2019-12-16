Hyundai IONIQ Electric to be operated in Indonesian car-sharing market. December. 16, 2019 07:48. by Seok-Jun Bae eulius@donga.com.

The Hyundai “IONIQ Electric” will make its debut in the Indonesian car-sharing market. Hyundai Motor and Grab, the biggest car hailing and sharing service in Southeast Asia, announced the launch of a new electric car sharing service on Sunday at the “IONIQ Electric” conveyance event. The Korean automaker will supply 20 electric vehicles for the pilot program.



The new car-hailing service will be launched early next year in Jakarta and will gradually grow in its size and scope by the end of next year.



The IONIQ Electric can drive up to 271 kilometers on a single charge and can get up to 80 percent charge in an hour with a fast charger. According to the car manufacturer, it produces zero emissions and is more efficient than internal combustion engine vehicles.



The Indonesian government is ramping up its effort to increase the adoption of electric cars by providing tax benefits. It is imposing zero consumption tax on pure electric vehicles sold in the country and is exploring the possibility of offering additional incentives.



The new partnership will help Hyundai Motor Company establish its electric car business in the Indonesian market. Last month, the South Korean automaker decided to build a plant that can produce up to 250,000 units a year and has plans to introduce electric vehicles tailored to the local market.



“We will continue to lead the Indonesian electric vehicle market and transform ourselves into a mobility solution provider by strengthening the partnership with Grab,” said Choi Yun-seok, the head of Hyundai Motor Indonesia’s production corporation..



