Kia Motors launches its 3rd Gen all new K5. December. 13, 2019 07:37. by Seok-Jun Bae eulius@donga.com.

Kia Motors has officially released its third generation K5, whose design has been fully changed from the previous model for the first time in four years. Having sealed more than 16,000 pre-orders over the past 21 days, the new K5 has set a new record for Kia.



The new K5 has been upgraded on three fronts: the exterior, interior, and driving experience, the automaker explained. The signature “tiger nose” radiator on front has been expanded in both width and length, lending it a more bold and amplified presence. The wheel bases have extended by 50 millimeters and 25 millimeters, respectively, with the height of the vehicle cut shorter by 20 millimeters for a more dynamic profile befitting a medium-sized sedan.



A number of convenience features have been added such as voice-activated vehicle control and air purification system. The voice-recognition system is sensitive enough to identify conversational inputs such as “could you warm it up a little” as well as more direct orders such as “turn on the air conditioning.” The purifying system, which has a micro-dust sensor embedded in, works automatically, obviating the need to control the system separately.



