Bill Gates’ book recommendations for the year

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has recommended five books for the year on his blog since 2012. He says that these books helped him “explore another world.” He has been known to read around 50 books a year.



“This year I’ve picked up a bit more fiction than usual,” wrote Gates on Tuesday, recommending “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones as the first book on his list. The story is about a young African American married couple that faces tragedy as the husband is falsely accused. It shows how racism still exists in modern American society.



His second book was “These Truths,” by American historian Jill Repore, saying that it was “the most honest account of the American story I’ve ever read, and one of the most beautifully written.” He also recommended “Growth” by Canadian scientist and professor Vaclav Smil, whom the Microsoft founder claims as one of his most favorite writers.



He says “Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams” by Matthew Walker, a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, said that it was the most interesting and profound book about human behavior. “I read a couple of great books this year about human behavior, and this was one of the most interesting and profound,“ said Gates as he listed “Prepared: What Kinds Need for a Fulfilled Life” by Diane Tavenner, CEO of Summit Public Schools, a nationally-recognized nonprofit organization.



