Video of Amazon delivery man’s dancing goes viral. December. 09, 2019 07:34. chan2@donga.com.

Karim Reed III, an Amazon delivery man in Middletown, Delaware, who was delivering massive volumes of parcel packages every day around Thanksgiving Day last month, shouted with joy when he spotted snacks and refreshments at the front door of a home. He picked up a couple of cookies and took several steps before happily dancing. The entire scene was captured in a doorbell camera of Kathy Ouma who had prepared a basket with food and drinks.



CNN reported Saturday that the video clip, which was posted on Ouma’s Facebook, went viral worldwide, touching the heart of numerous web users including delivery drivers.



Ouma has been presenting free snacks to delivery drivers at her front door during the holiday seasons including Christmas over the past five years. On the day when Reed visited her home, she placed a memo on a basket of goodies, reading “Please take some goodies to enjoy on your route. Thanks for making holiday shopping easy.” The video has earned about 350,000 views thus far.



