N. Korea launches ICBMs at Sohae satellite launching station. December. 09, 2019 07:35. by Sang-Jun Han alwaysj@donga.com.

The South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release that it appears to have limited capabilities, in response to North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) launch on Nov. 5. The missiles were fired from a transporter erector launcher (TEL) at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station, which Pyongyang promised to close during the inter-Korean summit in September last year. The government’s explanation is that the capabilities of the facilities have been reduced even though the promise was not kept.



On the contrary, North Korea argues that a very important test was successfully carried out at the Sohae satellite launch site on Saturday, adding that it is a major milestone that will change Pyongyang’s strategic status. This difference has caused concerns that, holding onto the hope that things will get better, the South is failing to check the status of the North’s nuclear missile facilities.



Cheong Wa Dae did not release any statement on Sunday following the “very important test,” and neither has it held a National Security Council meeting which has always been conducted after a major provocation from the North. “It seems that Cheong Wa Dae is taking a cautious approach due to possible provocations as Pyongyang’s self-imposed year-end deadline is quickly approaching,” a source from the government said.



한국어