Minnesota Twins show interest in Ryu Hyun-jin. December. 04, 2019 07:30. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly interested in Ryu Hyun-jin, the South Korean left-hander in free agency.



“The Twins, in need of rotation upgrades, have been in touch with agent Scott Boras about left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu,” MLB Trade Rumors reported Monday. “It’s hardly surprising, as Minnesota figures to gauge the prices of virtually every top starter available, but the connection is nevertheless of some note,” it said. Local newspaper Star Tribune also said that manager Rocco Baldelli has been involved in the recruiting process for the Twins’ pitching targets.



The Minnesota Twins, which were atop the American League Central standings, are apparently aiming to attract strong starters for the next season as Kyle Gibson, who finished this season with 13 wins and 7 losses with a 4.84 ERA, has signed a contract with the Texas Rangers.



