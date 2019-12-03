Aurora’s fantastic duet with Elsa in ‘Frozen 2’. December. 03, 2019 07:14. imi@donga.com.

This mysterious melody, “Sol♭-Fa-Sol-Mi♭” will ring in your ears if you have seen the animated film, “Frozen 2.” Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, who played “The Voice” in Frozen 2, visited Korea. Most of the background in the film, such as glaciers, permanent snow, trolls, and fjords, are from her country Norway.



“If you’ve ever visited Norway, you’ll know how well “Frozen” depicted the scenery there. The beautiful scenery in Korea, which mixes mountains, rivers, and the sea, reminded me of my country,” said Aurora at the Nodeul Island Live House in Seoul on Saturday.



Aurora, who visited Korea for the first time for her concert, was born in Stavanger and lives in Bergen, the old capital of Norway during the era of Vikings. After making her debut at the age of 17 in 2013, she rose to stardom with her fairy-like looks, voice tone, and music. It was a perfect choice for the Disney’s team to cast Aurora.



“The lesson ‘The Voice’ teaches to Elsa - ‘Follow your instinct and intuition’ - has been my motto from my childhood,” said Aurora. “The role suited me perfectly since the source of my music was the call of the wild.”



The now-famous melody was recorded in an old church in London, England. “The Voice” in Frozen 2 is a mysterious voice that encourages Elsa to find the source of her superpower. Aurora featured in Frozen 2’s signature song “Into the Unknown.”



Aurora had created a global fandom even before she played “The Voice” in the film. Pop stars such as Billie Eilish and Katy Perry are fans of Aurora. She collaborated with “The Chemical Brothers,” a legendary British electronic music duo. Aurora said she is inspired by Norwegian folk music.



Aurora wore norigae, Korean traditional ornaments, on stage during her concert in Korea. She is also famous for her video, where she performed in hanbok in a Norwegian forest.



“I believe the meaning of our existence is to seek goodness and fight for ourselves and the earth,” she said. “I hope we move together for the future.”



