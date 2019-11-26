BTS wins three awards at the 2019 AMA. November. 26, 2019 07:44. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

K-pop superstar BTS has won three awards at the 2019 American Music Awards (AMA). BTS won three categories at the 2019 AMA held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time) including Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock, Tour of the Year, and Favorite Social Artist.



It was their second time winning the Favorite Social Artists award, which is awarded to musicians having a great influence on social media, following last year. The K-pop sensation has become the winner of main awards this year in addition to the Favorite Social Artists, which was newly created last year. In particular, this is the first time that the Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock category was awarded to a non-English speaking artist since it began in 1974. The AMA is one of the big three major music awards in the U.S., along with the Billboard Music Awards and the Grammy Awards.



Not being able to attend the awards this year, BTS sent a thank you message for fans. “BTS has been a group for six and a half years, and throughout those years, so many of our dreams somehow manifest into reality. And ARMY, you guys are the ones who make all of this possible,” said the leader RM.



Earlier in May, BTS won Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist awards at the Billboard Music Awards.



