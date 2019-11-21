Global ‘Live Aid’ concert to be hosted in Seoul next year. November. 21, 2019 07:33. imi@donga.com.

The 21st century version of “Live Aid” will be held in Seoul next year. SM Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it will be hosting a global goodwill performance titled “Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream (“Global Goal”) in Seoul with Producer Lee Soo-man.



Global Goal, which will be broadcasted live for 10 hours on Sept. 26 next year, will be held in five cities around the world. It will be similar to the large-scale goodwill concert held in 1985, which was replicated in the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The live performance will feature world-renowned superstars such as Coldplay, Metallica and Billie Eilish.



Seoul is the only city in Asia to host the event. Other host cities include New York representing North America, Lagos of Nigeria for Africa. The purpose of the event is to promote attention on global issues such as famine, inequality and environmental pollution.



“Global Goal is one of the world’s largest goodwill performance held in concert with leaders, governments, philanthropists and private organizations in 193 UN member countries to raise funds for countries in poverty by 2030,” explain SM.



“We will do our best to create a meaningful performance where artists, audience and viewers can be united and work together to address global issues,” said Lee Soo-man, assigned as the general producer of the event in Seoul.



