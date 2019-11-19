Bloomberg apologizes for ‘stop-and-frisk’ policy. November. 19, 2019 07:40. by Yong Park parky@donga.com.

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York Mayor who is set to run for the Democratic presidential primary, has officially apologized for the “stop-and-frisk” policy, which caused controversies over racism during his mayorship of New York City.



“I can’t change the history, but I realize back then I was wrong, and I am sorry,” said Bloomberg during a speech at Christian Culture Center on Sunday, according to the New York Times. “The overwhelming majority of them were black and Latino,” his apologies continued. “That may have included, I’m sorry to say, some of you here today.”



Serving as mayor of New York three terms in a row from January 2002 to December 2013, Bloomberg caused strong opposition from African and Latin populations after implementing the measure allowing police officers to frisk people on the streets at random. The Wall Street Journal reported that there were millions of cases of stop and frisks by New York policemen during the period of time. Bill de Blasio, Bloomberg’s successor and incumbent mayor of New York, scrapped the policy when he took office in 2014.



Some point out the effect of his past laundering will have on voters is unclear. “It will take more than one speech for people to forgive and forget a policy that so negatively impacted entire communities,” said Al Sharpton, a Baptist minister and civil rights activist who received a phone call of apology from Bloomberg.



한국어