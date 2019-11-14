Rep. Choo Mi-ae emerges as strong candidate for justice minister. November. 14, 2019 07:34. by Ji-Hyun Kim, Sang-Jun Han jhk85@donga.com,alwaysj@donga.com.

Rep. Choo Mi-ae of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) is emerging as a strong candidate for South Korea’s justice minister position, which has been vacant since former Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigned almost a month ago. While the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said that it has not been confirmed yet, it is reportedly carrying out the works required to appoint Choo.



A key ruling party official said on Wednesday that Cheong Wa Dae has been looking for a replacement for justice minister through various channels and Choo has been chosen as the most suitable candidate. The official added that Choo was considered because her appointment would be in line with the Moon Jae-in administration’s policy of selecting more women in the cabinet and that Choo’s prior background as a judge worked positively. Cheong Wa Dae has reportedly put Choo on the top of the list of candidates and reviewing candidate resumes before making the final decision.



“Someone who is not from the prosecution” is a precondition for the incoming justice minister set by Cheong Wa Dae. Another important consideration is the possibility of passing the confirmation hearing in order not to repeat Cho Kuk’s case, which was troublesome from the nomination to appointment processes. “Someone from the prosecution would not be an appropriate choice if President Moon Jae-in hopes to push forward with his drive for prosecutorial reform,” a Cheong Wa Dae official said. “Also it would be easier for incumbent lawmakers to pass the confirmation hearing.”



