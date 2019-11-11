Son Heung-min scores goals in 2 consecutive games. November. 11, 2019 07:37. by Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min has displayed impress performance by scoring goals for two consecutive matches, but could not afford to smile due to his team’s sluggish performance.



The 27-year-old scored the first goal at 13th minute in the second half of the home match against Sheffield, which took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday. He scored a goal at two consecutive matches after scoring multiple goals at a match against Crvena Zvezda of the UEFA Champions League on Thursday last week. The eighth of this season, which is his 124th goal in Europe, was also his first goal in about two months in the English Premier League after he scored multiple goals at the match against Crystal Palace on September 14. However, the final score of the match was tied 1-1, as his team eventually gave an equalizer at 38th minute in the second half. Tottenham thus had no win from five consecutive matches (3 draws and 2 losses), and only stood at 12th place with three wins, five draws and four losses (winning points of 14).



On Saturday’s game, Tottenham struggled amid “Defense of swarm of bees” staged by the rival team in the first half and Sheffield increased the number of players in its final defense line to up to five when the team was under attack by Tottenham. When Tottenham failed to kick even a single effective shot in the first half, Son who changed the mood. In the process of Sheffield’s defender’s attempting to block a pass that Dele Alli offered to Harry Cane, the ball was sent to Son who was standing right in front of the goal. At the moment, Son did not hesitate to kick the ball with his right foot, and the ball crossed through between the legs of the goalie.



UK daily Express reported that Son Heung-Min is the best player at Tottenham, who is always ready to receive the ball, and who has displayed a gap in performance vis-à-vis others. The South Korean striker was picked as “King of the matches” by winning as much as 42.5 percent on the English Premier League website. “I feel sorry to the fans that our team’s performance is not impressive,” Son said. “It is regretful. If our team had won, I would have taken the planned schedule of the Korean team more light-mindedly.” Nevertheless, Son is currently displaying his capability in scoring goals.



