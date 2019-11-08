Park Chan-wook wins honorary award at Norwegian film festival. November. 09, 2019 08:10. by Seol Lee snow@donga.com.

South Korean director Park Chan-wook received the honorary award, the Silver Mirror, on Thursday (local time) at the 29th Films from the South movie festival held in Oslo, Norway. The festival features films from around 30 countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America every year.



“I’ve made various types of movies, other than the ‘revenge movies,’ such as ‘Oldboy,’” Park said during his award speech. “In the era when more and more people are refusing to communicate with others, I pay my sincere respect to you for trying to understand cultures other than your own.” The Norwegian festival will highlight Park’s artistic expressions as a film director by showcasing his movies, including a short film titled “Night Fishing.”



