Lee Sang-wha, Kang Nam tie the knot. October. 14, 2019 07:28. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

“Queen of speed skating” Lee Sang-hwa, 30, and singer and entertainer Kang Nam, 32, tied the knot on Saturday at Vista Walkerhill Seoul.



The wedding was emceed by comedian Lee Kyung-kyoo and officiated by trot singer Tae Jin-ah who the groom “respects like his father” while singer Kim Feel sang for the newly-weds.



They exchanged their vows in front of a star-studded guest list including “queen of figure skating” Kim Yu-na, “Korean express” Park Chan-ho, short tracker Kwak Yoon-gy, actor Jo Hyun-jae, entertainers Samuel Okyere, Hwang Kwang-hee and Ji Sang-ryeol and announcers Kim Hwan and Jang Ye-won.



