Concert held in Rome to wish for peace on the Korean Peninsula. October. 12, 2019 07:28. chan2@donga.com.

A music concert was held at a Catholic church in Rome, Italy on Wednesday (local time), wishing for the peace on the Korean Peninsula. Soprano Jo Su-mi donated her talent by performing on stage.



According to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the Holy See, a music concert titled, “The Catholic Concert for the Peace on the Korean Peninsula” was held at the St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rome. The event is to celebrate the first anniversary of a special mass for the peace on the Korean Peninsula at the Vatican attended by South Korean President Moon Jae-in in October last year and to pray for the peace on the Korean Peninsula. Some 400 attendees included former Apostolic Nuncio to the Republic of Korea in the 1980s Francesco Monterisi, the U.S. ambassador to the Holy See Callista Gingrich, South Korean ambassador to Italy Kwon Hee-seok, and Koreans residing in Italy.



Jo Su-mi sang two songs, including “Ave Maria” by Giulio Caccini. Young Korean singers based in Rome and Milan also performed for the event.



The St. Ignatius Catholic Church, a Baroque-style church built in 1650, was built to commemorate Saint Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of the Society of Jesus. Many people visit the church every year to see the glamorous sculptures and its magnificent ceiling painting.



한국어