Samsung Electronics opens first ‘The Wall Showcase’ in Korea. October. 01, 2019 07:32. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics opened “The Wall Showcase” at “ODE PORT,” specialized in high-end audio equipment, on Dosandaero in southern Seoul on Monday. The 86-square-meter space is the first immersive exhibition venue operated by Samsung in Korea as well as the third of its kind in the world following Harrods’ “Samsung Brand Takeover” and “Samsung King's Cross” in London.



The experience-led exhibition venue provides visitors with a full package of highest-end products, such as the 146-inch “The Wall Luxury” screen and ODE's high-end Steinway Lyngdorf audio system “Model O.” Visitors may make an one-on-one reservation. They can be offered personalized services involving product consulting, experience, purchase and installation.



“Samsung has opened the showcase venue in collaboration with Korea’s high-end audio seller ODE,” said Kim Seok-ki, executive vice president of the visual display business at Samsung. “We will lead the domestic premium audio and video (AV) market by merging the best display products and high-end audio equipment.”



