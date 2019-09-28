Hur Mi-jung takes first-round lead at Indy Women in Tech Championship. September. 28, 2019 09:17. ysahn@donga.com.

Hur Mi-jung got off to a good start, looking for her second major win of the 2019 LPGA season. The first round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship was held at Brickyard Crossing Golf Course in Indianapolis on Thursday (local time).



Hur shot a 9-under 63 including nine birdies to take a two-shot lead. She earned her first win of the season at the Ladies Scottish Open in August, after shooting a 9-under 62 in the second round.



The South Korean golfer is showing great performance this season, ranking first in putts per GIR at 1.72 shots, sixth in putting average at 29.14 shots, seventh in scoring average with 69.76 shots, and 28th in year-to-date earnings with 545,056 dollars.



“Overall I had good putts today. That’s why I could have many birdies,” Hur said. “I wasn’t satisfied with my shots but it was enough to have a good score.” Contrary to what Hur said, her GIR percentage on the day stood at 94.4 percent with 26 putts.



Despite having one eagle and five birdies, defending champion Park Sung-hyun is tied for 38th at 2 under par with two double bogeys and one bogey.

