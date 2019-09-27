LG releases V50S ThinQ smartphone next month. September. 27, 2019 07:33. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

LG Electronics will launch “V50S ThinQ,” its flagship smartphone model for the second half of the year, on Oct. 11. You can purchase the latest LG smartphone via Korea’s three major telecommunications carriers and LG Best Shop stores across the country.



The price of LG’s new dual screen smartphone is 1,199,000 Korean won. The pre-selling period is between Oct. 4 and 10. If you make a purchase reservation, you can choose whether to receive wireless earphones or to get the smartphone display replaced free of charge in a year.



