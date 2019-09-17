Son Heung-min off to good start of the season with two goals. September. 16, 2019 07:31. by Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com.

It was the perfect Chuseok gift for football fans. South Korean football player Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur scored his first two goals of the season during the fifth-round match of the Premier League’s 2019-20 season against Crystal Palace F.C. held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (local time).



Son’s first goal of the season came in at the 10-minute mark. The South Korean received a pass from defender Toby Alderweireld at 0-0, ran towards the penalty box, and passed the opposing team’s defender with his excellent trapping before finding the net into its right corner with his left foot. Son also successfully made a left-footed volley shoot 23 minutes into the first half as right-back Serge Aurier made a precise cross to the South Korean near the goalpost.



Other than the two goals scored by himself, Son was involved in another two goals that his team scored during the match. Aurier’s goal at the 21-minute mark was made thanks to Son’s superb pass from the center to the right front. The shoot ended up hitting a defender of Crystal Palace before finding the net so the official record said it was Crystal Palace’s own goal. At the 41st minute of the first half, the South Korean’s pass from the center to the right found Harry Kane who then made a pass, leading to Érik Lamela’s goal. The Tottenham won 4-0 with Son’s outstanding performance.



Son gave credit to his team members for his goals right after the match. “Alderweireld’s pass was very good, which was why I could score the first goal,” Son said. “The second goal too was thanks to Aurier’s great cross.” “I am looking forward to the next UEFA Champions League. Our team is ready to compete,” said Son whose team lost in the final to Liverpool at last season.



