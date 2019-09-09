LG releases V50S ThinQ equipped with two 6.4-inch screens. September. 09, 2019 07:35. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

LG Electronics’ dual-screen smartphone model has evolved one step further. The South Korean electronics manufacturer released its new strategic smartphone model “V50S ThinQ,” on Friday at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2019, Europe’s largest trade show for home appliances and IT.



“There was some negative feedback against the dual-screen feature when the V50 ThinQ was first released at the beginning of this year. However, the market reaction has become more positive,” said Yoon Dong-han, the director of MC product planning division at LG Electronics. “We have high expectations for the new model, which has been significantly improved from the previous model based on consumers’ feedback.”



The biggest difference between the new V50S ThinQ and its older counterpart is that the new model’s main smartphone screen and the second screen have the same size. Based on the consumer feedback of the previous model, the V50 features a 6.4-inch main screen with a slightly smaller second screen at 6.2 inches and accordingly has a lower sense of immersion. A 2.1-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) has been newly added to the cover.



The V50S ThinQ’s front camera has higher resolutions, compared to its back camera. The new model also features one less camera for both its front and back, compared to the previous model. “Given that increasingly more consumers use smartphones for personal broadcasting or taking selfies, a 32-megapixel high-resolution camera is placed on the front side of the new model,” said a member of LG Electronics. The electronics manufacturer will launch the new model under two different names – LG’s V50S ThinQ in South Korea and the G8X ThinQ in foreign markets – in the near future. Its price hasn’t been announced yet.



