Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein. September. 05, 2019 07:30. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

Reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker in October 2017 about sexual assault allegations involving American film producer Harvey Weinstein shocked the nation and the world. Famous Hollywood actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman, and Lea Seydoux, joined the #MeToo movement, claiming that the movie mogul harassed them. It has been revealed by almost 100 victims that Weinstein sexually assaulted Hollywood actresses for nearly 30 years and the Hollywood was at the epicenter of the #MeToo movement.



A documentary film about sexual assault allegations and the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein will be released in Korea on September 26. The film “Untouchable” reveals the whole story of the sexual scandal involving the movie producer, who produced great films such as “Good Will Hunting” and “Kill Bill.”



This BBC documentary directed by Ursula MacFarlane features interviews with the journalists, who won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking the story of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse: The New York Times’ Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, and The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow. Actresses, such as Paz de la Huerta and Rosanna Arquette, appeared in the film and described how Weinstein assaulted them.



The film, which made its debut at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, will be premiered at the 21st Seoul International Women’s Film Festival through Thursday.



