German female filmmakers cry foul against discrimination. August. 21, 2019 09:36. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

What do women make of the World War ll and the frenzy of the Nazis? The Korean Film Archive jointly with the Goethe-Institut Korea is putting German films directed by German female directors on display under the title, “The Personal is Political: German Female Filmmakers” from August 20 to September 1. A total of 12 German films, including 11 screened at the retrospective of the 69th Berlin International Film Festival and “Winter Ade” by Helke Misselwitz, who was born in East Germany, will be played.



The 12 films include a dreamlike essay film, a self-reflective film that displays the issues one faces by appearing on camera, and a documentary that looks at German history through interviews showing the memories of women of varying ages and backgrounds.



“Winter Ade,” a documentary made in East Germany and “The Bicycle,” a play film, depict female workers discriminated against in a socialist country that advocates equality. “Locked Up Time” by Sibylle Schoenemann, who was sentenced to 12 months in prison for applying for migration to West Germany, looks back on the pains the director experienced by interviewing many people, including a prison officer, a judge, and a lawyer.



Female filmmakers in West Germany also have a critical view of irrationalities in German society. “Redupers: The All-Round Reduced Personality,” which deals with female filmmakers juggling between work and family, raises questions about the problems faced in German society after the collapse of the Berlin Wall and seeks to find solutions.



To help the audience better understand the films, Artistic Director Rainer Rother of the Deutsche Kinemathek, who helped select the films, will give a lecture and Sibylle Schoenemann, director of “Locked Up Time,” will have a talk with the audience. The lecture and the talk will be held right after “The German Sister” and “Locked Up Time” are screened on August 23 and August 24, respectively.



