Actor Peter Fonda, star of ‘Easy Rider,’ dies at 79. August. 19, 2019 08:42. by Taek Kyoon Sohn sohn@donga.com.

American actor Peter Fonda who played an wanderer sacrificed by social prejudices in the movie “Easy Rider” (1969) died of lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles on Friday (local time). He died at the age of 79.



He was the son of actor Henry Fonda (1905-1982) and a brother of actress Jane Fonda. He appeared in more than 110 films from 1963. He produced “Easy Rider,” the eighth movie he appeared in, and participated in writing screenplay with Dennis Hopper (1936-2010).



The "Easy Rider" actor was nominated for the 42nd Academy Award for Best Screenplay for the work. His daughter Bridget Fonda played a minor role in this film and became an actress later. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for film “Ulee's Gold” in 1998, but Jack Nicolson, who was a supporting actor in “Easy Rider,” received the award. His last film is “The Last Full Measure” to be released in the U.S. in October.



