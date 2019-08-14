N. Korea ridicules S. Korean President Moon Jae-in. August. 12, 2019 07:31. tree624@donga.com.

North Korea made a blatant threat toward South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday, the first day of the ROK- U.S. joint military exercises, saying, “(The president) shall have difficulty getting a good night of sleep,” and used a harsh language, such as an “idiot” and “scared dog.”



“An idiot grows up to be a bigger idiot. This describes exactly what South Korean officials are,” said Kwon Jeong-geun, who is in charge of the U.S. affairs at the North Korean Foreign Ministry. “Giving a new name to (the ROK-U.S. military exercises) doesn’t change the aggressive nature of the exercises nor provides any reason for us to turn our eyes away from them,” he added according to the Korean Central News Agency of North Korea.



“Such despicable act by the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae may be viewed as an act of ownership to achieve a higher level of security by its people, but it seems no more than a scared dog barking away to us,” he also said. “Cheong Wa Dae is so worried that there is no chance that it can get a good night of sleep.” The statement implies the possibility of further provocations, ridiculing President Moon’s remark on “South Korea taking the driver’s seat in the Korean Peninsula (affairs).”



This is the second time that North Korea mentioned “a good night of sleep,” which is taken from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s remark during the summit between the two Koreas on April 27, 2018 that said, “I will make sure to look into it so that (President Moon) can get a good night of sleep,” making a promise to discontinue missiles tests.



한국어