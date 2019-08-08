Visit inside the Geunjeongjeon Hall. August. 08, 2019 09:12. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

Visitors will be given a chance to enter into the Geunjeongjeon Hall, the main throne hall of Gyeongbokgung Palace.



According to the Cultural Heritage Administration on Wednesday, visitors to the palace will be allowed to see inside the Geunjeongjeon Hall twice a day (10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.) from Wednesdays to Saturdays between August 21 and September 21. During this period, visitors can apply online beforehand to be guided into the Hall by a docent and have the docent explain the Hall’s features, symbols, and structures. Normally, visitors are only allowed to take a look inside the hall from outside.



The Geunjeongjeon Hall is the main building of the palace where national ceremonies were held, such as coronation ceremonies of kings, morning assembly of civil and military officials, and reception of foreign dignitaries. Being built on top of two-tiered stone platform decorated with numerous sculptures depicting imaginary and real animals, the Geunjeongjeon Hall boasts its grandeur and majesty. On the center of the ceiling sits a pair of yellow dragon sculptures clutching a magic bead. Behind the king’s chair is the folding screen called “Ilwolohbongbyeong.”



The number of visitors per tour will be limited to 20. Those who wish to visit the Hall can apply online in advance between seven days and one day prior to your expected visit. Those who are older than 13 years old will be allowed to visit the Hall.



