Happiness after adversity

I experienced a huge failure several years ago. I ran quite large restaurants at the center of the Gangnam area, and they enjoyed an endless line of guests including celebrities every day. My business, however, plummeted abruptly after rushing toward its peak. I had to overcome those painful days over several years.



I was able to stand back on my feet thanks to my young daughter who leaned on me. I opened up a new restaurant as it was the only thing that I could do for a living. I rent a small cell in an underground arcade with many others left empty for years due to its unattractive location. With low deposit and rent fee, the cell was so small that I only put four tables inside.



At 8 a.m. with many people passing by, I used to serve rice balls at a low price to promote the new restaurant. I posted flyers on every wall available. My efforts might have paid off. A blogger’s post on my restaurant gave me an unforgettable memory. I kept reading it with my tearful eyes.



The scene of guests chatting over wine in a quiet corner of the underground arcade came across unique and cool. Four years later, the restaurant that was situated underground in the Euljiro area took off to expand business. I have other branches in Mapo and Gwanghwamun. Now, a fourth branch is soon to open. I am confident that I contribute to setting the trend in the food service industry.



Failure in life has made me desperate, and eventually brought me determination and energy to go forward. By responding to difficulties, I was able to obtain a precious experience. Now I feel thankful to small things. Adversity brought me happiness that I could not have felt otherwise. Without the suffering failure in the past, what would have been my life like?



