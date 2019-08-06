Samsung, LG top rankings in U.S. customer satisfaction poll. August. 05, 2019 07:34. by Hyoun-Soo Kim kimhs@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics came out on top in the customer satisfaction rankings of J.D. Power, a U.S.-based marketing company, winning all nine categories including a washing machine and refrigerator. Samsung earned good scores for its washers, and LG for its refrigerators.



J.D. Power’s survey of customers who had purchased a washing machine and kitchen appliances over the past year has revealed that they were the most satisfied with Samsung’s products in five out of the nine categories, industry watchers said Sunday. The South Korean tech giant ranked top in the categories of a drum washing machine, automatic washing machine, dryer, free standing range, and over-the-range microwave. The company’s washers and dryers also accounted for 21.1 percent and 20.7 percent of the U.S. market, respectively, in the first half of the year.



LG Electronics ranked first in four categories, namely dishwasher, side door refrigerator, French door refrigerator, and general refrigerator, sweeping all three categories of a fridge. Cho Joo-wan, vice president of LG Electronics U.S. Corporation, said that the latest result proves that LG’s products and technology have been recognized in the U.S. market where the competition of global brands is fierce.



Since founded in 1968, J.D. Power has conducted and published annual surveys on customer satisfaction of automobiles, kitchen and laundry appliances, and healthcare.



